The Chicagorillaz, L.E.P. Bogus Boys are back with another Jahlil Beats-produced jam called, “Benjamin Franklin.” The Low End Professionals are gearing up to release their newest project , Don’t Feed The Killaz Vol. 4.

The duo which originally struck it big with Don’t Feed The Killaz Vol. 3 with songs like “Going In For The Kill,” and “Chicago Ni***z” is enjoying the current wave of attention Chicago artists are receiving. Seen by many as the most polished act coming out of the midwest, DFTK Volume 4 has a lot to live up to. Listen to “Benjamin Franklin” after the cut.

L.E.P. Bogus Boys – “Benjamin Franklin” (Prod. By Jahlil Beats) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Behind The Scenes – DJ Khaled, Kanye West & Rick Ross – “I Wish You Would” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Young Buck To Serve 18 Months In Jail, Possessions Being Auctioned By IRS [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Nas – Life Is Good CD Booklet [PHOTOS]

• Game Spends $200K On A Leather Ferrari [PHOTOS]

• 10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

• GLORY: 10 Rappers That Found Religion

• Bangin Candy: The Foxy & Controversial Sheneka Adams [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Infrared Music