Drake and Nicki Minaj Lead Ice Age Sequel To Top Of Box Office

Ice Age: Continental Drift knocked off The Amazing Spider-Man this weekend as the #1 movie in America. The children’s flick, which stars Young Money stars Drake & Nicki Minaj, is the fourth film in the animated franchise and pulled in an estimated $46 million opening at the box office.

The Amazing Spider-Man raked in $35 million over the weekend, a drop of 43.6 percent. Drake, who voices the character of a mammoth named Ethan, is no stranger to acting as he famously portrayed Jimmy Brooks on CTV’s Degrassi: The Next Generation. This is Nicki Minaj’s first crack at the big screen, which also stars Jennifer Lopez, Queen Latifah, Ester Dean and Aziz Ansari. 

