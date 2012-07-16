Ghostface Killah Recalls A “Good A** Night” On Guy Code [VIDEO]

Here’s a rule of thumb, if you ever want a story to be retold just have Ghostface Killah tell it. The unmatched storytelling of Tony Starks meets the testosterone driven season premiere of the hit MTV 2 show, Guy Code.

Guy Code which is described as a show which gives viewers the ins and outs of the special code that exists between bros, makes its return to the airwaves with it’s season premiere tomorrow night on the two headed dog network. In this clip, one of the shows favorite segments “Good @$$ Night,” has Ghostface Killah talking about what a perfect night to him is. Obviously, hilarity ensues. Hit the jump and check it out.

Photo: MTV