The Skechers Basketball Sneakers Era Kicks Off With Julius Randle & Terance Mann

It’s official, Skechers is in the basketball game. And with a growing roster featuring the likes of Terance Mann, Julius Randle and possibly Joel Embiid (we’re still surprised by that one), they’re looking to make a big splash upon their arrival.

Tonight (Oct. 25), both Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Terance Mann of the Los Angeles Clippers will take to the court in Skechers new basketball sneakers, the SKX Resagrip™ and SKX FLOAT™, and in doing so will kick off the era of Skechers basketball sneakers that no one really saw coming.

On Tuesday (Oct. 25), Skechers announced their excitement over their latest venture of branching into the sport while promoting the technology they’re using in their new silhouettes, which was designed to help their athletes perform at the top of their game.

Per Skechers:

The perfect hybrid of form and function, the SKX Resagrip™ is designed for players who move at top speed with next-level cushioning and responsiveness to accommodate quick and explosive movements. It features Goodyear® Resagrip Technology with a unique outsole configuration so you can play hard and focus on your game. For players in search of game-changing stability, the SKX FLOAT™ offers strategically-placed TPU to help lock the foot in place, while a lightweight Swirl Tech™ design provides flexibility for an exceptional court feel with a Goodyear® outsole for enhanced traction. Both styles include Skechers Hyper Burst® cushioning in the midsole plus a Hyper Burst Pro™ sockliner for added comfort.

Julius Randle and Terance Mann seem more than happy with their new home and the support they’re getting from the Skechers basketball division.

“It’s an incredible experience working with Skechers. They’re new to the sport, so we have the opportunity to do exciting things outside the box in a positive and impactful way,” said Julius Randle in a statement. He continued: “Skechers is a great fit for me because I’m a competitive player and they have this same approach when it comes to their mission to make the best shoe on the court. This is the next stage in a journey for Skechers and for my career, so we’re trailblazing together with these amazing shoes. I love that.”

“From the first moment I stepped onto the court in Skechers, I knew these shoes were the real deal—they’re so comfortable and also represent my style,” said Terance Mann in a statement. “I love that Skechers is an L.A.-based brand. I can meet in person at any time to talk about the shoes and really partner with them. They’re giving me everything that I need, and I’m looking forward to competing in Skechers.”

We lowkey wanna try on a pair to see what all the hype is about.

Still no confirmation from Joel Embiid’s camp on whether or not the NBA MVP will become the official face of the Skechers basketball division, but if and when he does, that’ll certainly help give them a boost in popularity, especially if he can go a whole season without getting injured (just sayin’).

What do y’all think of the new Skechers basketball sneakers? Given their reputation of making some of the most comfortable sneakers for moms and golfers, would y’all wanna give them a try? Let us know in the comments section below.