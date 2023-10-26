DA Says London Police Report Involving Jonathan Majors Is Relevant To Domestic Violence Case

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

According to prosecutors, there’s a new development in the domestic violence against embattled TV and movie star Jonathan Majors, who was arrested in Manhattan earlier this year after being accused of assault and aggravated harassment of his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In a 115-page filing obtained by Variety, prosecutors claim Majors was involved in another incident involving Jabbari, a U.K. citizen, that allegedly occurred in London in September of last year. It’s unclear what happened exactly, but prosecutors are reportedly attempting to get a copy of a London Metropolitan Police report that includes references to medical care that Jabbari received at the time. The legal officials say that whatever is in that file is relevant to their current domestic violence case against Majors, who was in London at the time of the alleged incident filming Season 2 of the Disney+ Marvel series Loki.

From Variety:

This development comes a day before Majors has to return to court for his domestic violence case. Wednesday’s court appearance is expected to be one of the final pre-trial hearings before the judge rules on whether to proceed with or dismiss the case. The lengthy filing from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is in response to the actor’s motion to dismiss the case. It does not entirely lay out the D.A.’s case, though it is intended to provide enough detail to move the case toward trial.

The DA’s office is also claiming Majors’ lawyers leaked and misrepresented court evidence, and that they even tried to get the police to create a wanted poster with Jabbari’s photo. The filing also shows prosecutors are not launching a case against Jabbari, who Majors’ legal team claimed actually physically abused their client, not the other way around.

Furthermore, while it’s been reported that the March 25 incident began when Jabbari read a text on Majors’ phone that indicated he was cheating, so she took his phone, the filing gets a little more detailed in regards to what the DA says took place.

More from Variety:

She allegedly took the phone out of his hands to see who sent the message. Majors then “began grabbing the right side of Ms. Jabbari’s body and prying Ms. Jabbari’s right middle finger off the phone, causing bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.” The filing continues that Majors “then grabbed Ms. Jabbari’s arm and right hand and proceeded to twist Ms. Jabbari’s forearm, causing substantial pain to her finger and arm. The defendant then struck Ms. Jabbari’s right ear, causing a laceration to the back of her ear and substantial pain.” After he retrieved his phone, Majors exited the vehicle and Jabbari attempted to follow the actor. That’s when “the defendant grabbed her, picked her up, and threw her back inside … [and] sustained substantial pain, including a fractured finger, bruising about her body, a laceration behind her right ear, and a bump on her head,” according to the filing.

Prosecutors also denied that there’s any video evidence clearing Majors and implicating Jabbari.