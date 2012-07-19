Kendrick Lamar Embarking On 23-City Tour With BET Music Matters

The good kid is going to hit mad cities this starting this fall with BET Music Matters. Kendrick Lamar and BET are hitting the road on a 23-city North American tour starting September 7th in Roanoke, VA.

“Kendrick is one the most prolific and phenomenal artist emerging today. His music, style and flow brings a fresh and important perspective to Hip Hop and we are proud to leverage the BET Music Matters brand to expose his amazing talents to the masses,” explained Kelly Griffin, BET Senior Director Music Programming.

Kendrick Lamar’s debut album under Interscope Records, good kid, m.A.A.d. city will be in stores October 2nd. Hit the jump to see when K. Dot is hitting your town.

The tour dates are as follows:

9/7 Norfolk, VA

9/8 Richmond, VA

9/11 Charlotte, NC

9/12 Baltimore, MD

9/13 Philadelphia, PA

9/14 Washington, DC

9/15 New York, NY

9/20 Detroit, MI

9/21 Minneapolis, MN

9/22 Milwaukee, WI

9/23 Chicago, IL

9/26 Tampa, FL

9/27 Miami, FL

9/28 Orlando, FL

9/29 Atlanta, GA

9/30 New Orleans, LA

10/8 Denver, CO

10/11 Phoenix, AZ

10/13 Portland, OR

10/14 Seattle, WA

10/16 San Francisco, CA

10/17 Los Angeles, CA

10/18 Pomona, CA

—

Photo: Tumblr