What Is Curren$y’s Favorite Verse? [VIDEO]

SoulCulture continued their “My Favorite Verse” series, this time with Curren$y as the main subject. The verse he picked as his favorite was “Breakfast” produced by Mos Def off of his original Pilot Talk album.

“Mos Def did the beat for me in like, 2 minutes,” Curren$y says about the song. “He did it right in front of me on a keyboard that wasn’t even like a real production keyboard.” Hit the jump to see Spitta elaborate on the making of “Breakfast” and what makes this particular verse off of Pilot Talk so special to him.



Photo: YouTube