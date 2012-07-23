Fabolous ft. Paul Cain – “Death In The Family” [VIDEO]

Fabolous is inexplicably still releasing videos from his mixtape There Is No Competition 3: Death Comes In 3’s. Aristotle continues his impressive run of directorial efforts as Fabolous gathers the homies together for a friendly game of cards. One of the guys at the table get a little out of pocket and Paul Cain has him sleep with the fishes, fuhgeddaboutit.

The theme of death continues in the TINC3 series as someone gets put in the trunk and taking the 6-foot deep dirt nap. If you are in town tonight, Fabolous along with Complex and Miss Info are having a show in New York City at the Bowery Ballroom. Hit the jump to check out the video.

Photo: Vimeo