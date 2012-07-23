4-Year-Old Shot In The Head During Bronx Basketball Game [VIDEO]

Two days after New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg called for a more concrete plan to combat gun violence in America, another youngster has lost their life in a senseless shooting. A 4-year-old boy from the Bronx was shot and killed during a basketball game at the Morrisania public housing unit Sunday (July 22) night. The child was struck by a stray bullet, and was one of three people shot during the violent eruption.

Little Lloyd Morgan, was at a playground near the basketball court at the Forest House when he was shot in the head. He was transported to Lincoln Hospital where he died.

Two other men, ages 27 and 21, sustained bullet wounds to the abdomen and stomach, and were said to be in stable condition. The men were taken to Lincoln, and St. Barnabas Hospital.

In an unfortunate show of sheer irony, more than 100 people were gathered at the basketball court for the “First Annual Ghetto Angels Basketball Tournament” held in memory of a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed to death a year ago. Things turned violent after 9:40 p.m. when a man walked onto the court and opened fired.

Like other cities around the nation, gun violence in New York continues to take the lives of Black children. As previously reported, 15-year-old Akeal Christopher was killed walking home from a graduation party, and removed from life support on his birthday.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the Bronx shooting.

Photo: Global Grind