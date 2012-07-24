Freeway’s Beard Grooming Tips With Mass Appeal [VIDEO]

If you have to kill witnesses because your beard is sticking out, you have to watch this video. Philadelphia’s Freeway kicked it with the Mass Appeal crew to give us some good tips on how to maintain all of that fuzz on your face.

If Hip-Hop has a hall of fame of beards, Free’s will be first ballot. He lets you in on his moisturizing secrets, ways to shampoo the fuzz, and to make sure that there are no food or crumbs in your beard. Hit the jump to check out Freezer’s beard tips.

