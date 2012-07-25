Tex James ft. B.o.B. & Stuey Rock – “Smart Girl (Dumb Booty) Remix” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Collipark’s new artist Tex James’ single ‘Smart Girl (Dumb Booty)’ has been making some noise down south. It looks like Tex James might be taking the Ludacris route to success by making the jump from radio disc jockey (for Macon, GA 97.9 WIBB) to Hip-Hop star.

For his breakout single crossover sensation, B.o.B., jumps on the remix to give it a little more of that extra kick. To listen and download “Smart Girl, (Dumb Booty),” hit the jump and do what you came here to do. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/Tex-James-Smart-Girl-Dumb-Booty-feat.-B.o.B.-Stuey-Rock.mp3

Tex James ft. B.o.B. & Stuey Rock – “Smart Girl (Dumb Booty)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Cowgirl Bathtime With Rosa Acosta & Konsole Kingz [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs From “Mixtape Weezy” [LISTEN]

• G.O.O.D. Music Covers New August/September 2012 Issue Of Complex Magazine [PHOTOS]

• 2 Chainz & His Tattoos Cover New Issue Of Urban Ink Magazine [PHOTOS]

• When The Money Goes: 8 Rappers Who Turned To A Life Of Crime (And Got Caught)

• Drake Buys $7.7 Million Mansion [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET’s Rap City: Tha Basement [VIDEO]

• Bangin Candy: New Basketball Wives: LA Star Brooke Bailey [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: The Fab Empire

Props: HHNM