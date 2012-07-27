J. Cole – “The Cure” [LISTEN]

J.Cole seems to have a lot of time on his hands now that the Club Paradise tour has officially wrapped, so it’s only fitting that the Roc Nation artist continue right where he left off. With no warning whatsoever, J.Cole drops a new track titled “The Cure,” designed to make a statement that the MC out of the ‘Ville is back for a brand new season.

Continuing the momentum accumulated from his critically acclaimed and Grammy nominated Cole World: The Sideline Story, Jermaine’s next step is to drop his sophomore effort, vowing to implement a different strategy this go around. Learning from any slight missteps on his debut album, Cole told HipHopWired he’ll make sure that his next album will have a “fresher feel” by not putting all his cards on the table like he did with Cole World.

“…cause 2 years ago when I didn’t make it I was pissed/but you care a little less about a list, when you rich!” – Jermaine

Check below for the dopeness.

Download: J.Cole – The Cure

—

Photo: J. Cole/Dreamville