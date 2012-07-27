Jay-Z x Budweiser – Makers Of Tomorrow (Made In America Festival Commercial) [VIDEO]

Jay-Z and Budweiser’s Made In America Festival, which the the rapper/mogul is personally curating, goes down Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia. To spark more interest, as if it really needed to, they have dropped a commercial that speaks to the two-day event’s greater theme. With Jay-Z playing the role of narrator, in the ad he explains how music brings different people together, regardless of their respective musical preferences.

“Through all the lines and things that are put in place to divide each other, all like minded people gather together,” says Jay-Z. “We’re more curious than ever. We create music to express ourselves. And when the world relates, ya know, that’s beautiful things. We’re all trading off each other’s culture. So no matter what lines you put–country, indie rock, rap–we’re all somehow gonna find a way to come together cause the lines and the titles can never keep us apart. This is what we’ve been. To put that on display for the world is, is just being honest. That’s it, that’s what it’s all about. We are finally living out our creed.”

The Made In America Festival takes place September 1st and 2nd at Philly’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Fairmount Park. Its line up includes Maybach Music Group, Santigold, Skrillex, MMG, Odd Future, D’Angelo and many more with plenty of special guests sure to come through. Tickets are on sale here.

Watch the “Makes Of Tomorrow” ad below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 5 Reasons Why The Jackson Family Is Bat Sh-t Crazy

• Graffiti Mural Criticizing NYPD Gets Painted Over By NYPD Cops [PHOTOS]

• 10 Flicks Of Rick Ross Eating Like A G [PHOTOS]

• Gunplay Calls Swastika Tattoo A “Symbol Of Genocide” [PHOTOS]

• HOT 97 TV Debuts New Web Series Los Blancos Starring Rosa Acosta [PHOTOS]

• On Set With Swizz Beatz, Ludacris, Chris Brown & Magic Johnson for “Everyday Birthday” [PHOTOS]

• Cowgirl Bathtime With Rosa Acosta & Konsole Kingz [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs From “Mixtape Weezy” [LISTEN]

• When The Money Goes: 8 Rappers Who Turned To A Life Of Crime (And Got Caught)

—

Photo: YouTube