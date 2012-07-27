50 Cent ft. Dr. Dre & Alicia Keys – “New Day” [LISTEN]

50 Cent is serious about his new music kick, and has offered up yet another new track, by way of Alicia Keys’ “New Day.” In the last few months he’s dropped his The Lost Tape mixtape, the 5: Murder By Numbers, and is prepping the release of his Street King Immortal release this fall.

For his take on the Swizz Beatz-produced track, the newly minted boxing promoter teamed with Dr. Dre, who produced, and rhymes on 50’s version. First up to bat is Dre, and coming off his “3 Kings” feature, he’s showing that he’s up for a little lyrical inhalation. “I woke up this morning thinking about the old me,” he wraps. “When I was feeling like Miller Light and Old E/But now I ride on some conscious sh-t/I’m getting’ bread while I toast to my accomplishments.”

The reflective piece also finds 50 traveling down memory lane as he chronicles his rise to the top. In the middle of an on-going feud with his record label, and album delays, some have counted the Queens rapper out, but he’s here to remind the rap game that he’s not to be messed with, now that he’s “stronger than an Ox now, mentally.”

Hit the jump to take a listen.

—

Photo: AP