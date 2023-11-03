HHW Gaming: Activision Explains Why ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Requires So Much Damn Space On Your Console

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Modern Warfare III, the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise, is upon us, and before you set foot on the battlefield, you better make sure you have plenty of space on your PS5 and Xbox Series S | X consoles.

It’s no secret Call of Duty games lately require tons of space on your consoles, but gamers are finding out now that some folks have early access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s campaign that the game requires a whopping 234.9GB in space.

Our consoles just vibrated hearing that.

According to IGN, the installation includes Modern Warfare 2, now Call of Duty HQ, as well as Modern Warfare 3’s short campaign, which is another conversation all in itself.

What is noticeably absent is MW3’s Multiplayer and Zombies.

Activision has heard the collective groans from gamers on X, formerly known as Twitter and Reddit threads, and explained why the game requires so much space in a statement.

“This is due to the increased amount of content available day one, including open world Zombies, support for item carry forward from Modern Warfare 2, as well as map files for current Call of Duty: Warzone. (Note: as part of our ongoing optimization efforts, your final installation size will be actually smaller than the combined previous Call of Duty experiences).”

The statement also notes that gamers can reduce the pain of installing Modern Warfare III by managing files and picking and choosing which modes they want to keep.

“You can manage your Call of Duty files in the ‘manage files’ section of the COD HQ launcher menu. This includes the ability to uninstall specific content you are not actively playing.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s Campaign Rewards

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s campaign is developed by Sledgehammer Games in partnership with Infinity Ward, contains 15 missions, and rewards players with the items they can use in Multiplayer and Zombies.

Here is a complete breakdown:

“Breather” Calling Card

30 mins Double Player XP Token & 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token

“Corso” Operator

“Ghillie Guy” Calling Card

30 mins XP Token and 30m Weapon XP Token

“Pathfinder” Operator

“Toxic Drip” Calling Card

1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

“Doc” Operator

“Skull Rhapsody” Calling Card

1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

“Jabber” Operator

Campaign Completion Emblem

Campaign Completion Weapon Blueprint

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III releases on November 10.

Photo: Activision / Sledgehammer Games