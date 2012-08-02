Eminem Gives Rare Interview To Detroit’s Channel 95.5 [LISTEN]

The reclusive Slim Shady gave a very #rare interview to his hometown station, Detroit Channel 95.5. In this phone call, Eminem talked mainly about Slaughterhouse album, his next solo, 8-Mile’s 10-year anniversary and more. Royce Da 5’9″ was also on hand during the call and the two discussed the role Eminem had in finishing the Slaughterhouse album, Our House.

“I think that this is one of those things that I really feel like hip-hop needs right now,” Eminem says about the Slaughterhouse album, which they just completed and handed to the label. “I actually started my album but I haven’t fully went in because I’ve been finishing this Slaughterhouse album. I’ve been really hands on with this album for the past year.” Hit the jump to hear the full interview with Marshall.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

Photo: Instagram