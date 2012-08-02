G.O.O.D. Music – Cruel Summer Artwork [PHOTO]

Only Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music can drop an album in the fall called Cruel Summer and everyone be cool with it. Mr. West took to twitter to release the cover for his label’s group album, Cruel Summer, which is scheduled to hit the streets on September 4th. The album will include music from West, Q-Tip, Common, Pusha T, Big Sean, CyHi The Prynce, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Hit Boy, and many more guest appearances.

This artwork, which was made by Kanye’s creative team at DONDA, follows the same suit as Kanye’s last album with Jay-Z, Watch The Throne. Let us know in the comment section if you are feeling the artwork or think it’s a little too artsy fartsy. Hit the jump and check out the instagram-ready album cover.

Photo: NABIL/Complex