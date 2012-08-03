Drake Plans On Graduating From High School By Summer’s End, Gets New Aaliyah Tattoo [PHOTO]

Did you know Drake was a high school drop out? Well sort of. While he was busy playing a high school student, the now infamous Wheelchair Jimmy, on Degrassi: The Next Generation, Aubrey Drake Graham never got his diploma from the real deal, reportedly the Forest Hill Collegiate Institute. But when speaking to Toronto’s NOW, the “Take Care” rapper revealed that he plans on crossing out “high school graduation” from his to do list.

“I’m actually spending my summer graduating high school,” admits the rapper on a too-rare visit back home. “That’s my main focus after OVO Fest. I only have one credit left, and I’m really excited about that.”

That’s some very positive news considering most of the headlines Drizzy has been making lately have been anything but. There is of course the bottle throwing debacle with Chris Brown that has yet to be officially resolved and more recently, rehashed rumors that he was distancing himself from YMCMB thanks to a lawsuit from James “Jas” Prince that claims he discovered the rapper/singer and is thus owed some loot. The latter inspired Drake to comment via Twitter with, “Despite what your daily dose of bullsh-t may lead you to believe. I am forever about this Young Money team.”

Then there is also the news that Drake plans to executive produce a posthumous Aaliyah album that has the Internets frothing at the mouth. Speaking of which, he got a new tattoo (see it on the next page) dedicated to Aaliyah (116 for her January 16th birthday, and 416 for the T Dot’s area code, reports Karen Civil). Drake will be headlining the annual OVO Fest at Toronto’s Molson Canadian Amphitheatre this Sunday, August 5th.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Terry Richardson Takes Even More Candid Shots Of Odd Future [PHOTOS]

• A Queens Story: Nas & Salaam Remi’s 10 Greatest Collaborations

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About 2 Chainz’s Based On A T.R.U. Story

• T.I.’s New “Go Get It” Video Features Big A$$ Mansion, Very Small Bikinis [PHOTOS]

• Dallas Mavericks Star Dirk Nowitzki Marries Wife In Traditional Kenyan Ceremony [PHOTOS]

• Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Banned From Wearing Custom Grill On Medal Stand [PHOTOS]

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]

—

Photo: GQ

1 2Next page »