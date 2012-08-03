Big K.R.I.T. Adds More Dates To Live From The Underground Tour

Plenty of east coast and southern stops have been added in October for Big K.R.I.T.’s Live From The Underground tour which will end on October 11 at Rick’s Cafe in Starkville, MS. After K.R.I.T. hits The Ritz in Florida, he will take on the European crowd for a bit and then head back stateside in September in Atlanta, Georgia.
K.R.I.T.’s critically acclaimed album Live From The Underground is in stores right now. Hit the jump to check out when the King Remembered In Time will be hitting your city and state.
08/02 – Tempe, AZ @ Club Red
08/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
08/06 – San Antonio, TX @ White Rabbit
08/07 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
08/08 – Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s
08/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
08/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
08/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
08/22 – Paris, FR @ Nouveau Casino
08/23 – London, UK @ London XOYO
08/24 -Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oude Zaal
08/25 – Breda, NL @ Boogiedown Hip Hop Festival
09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
09/03 – St Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
09/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Tremont Music Hall
09/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Jewish Mother Hilltop
09/18 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
09/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
09/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Blockley
09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Altar Bar
09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
10/02 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
10/06 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/07 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
10/10 – Starkville, MS @ Rick’s Cafe
10/11 – Starkville, MS @ Rick’s Cafe
