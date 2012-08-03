Big K.R.I.T. Adds More Dates To Live From The Underground Tour

Plenty of east coast and southern stops have been added in October for Big K.R.I.T.’s Live From The Underground tour which will end on October 11 at Rick’s Cafe in Starkville, MS. After K.R.I.T. hits The Ritz in Florida, he will take on the European crowd for a bit and then head back stateside in September in Atlanta, Georgia.

K.R.I.T.’s critically acclaimed album Live From The Underground is in stores right now. Hit the jump to check out when the King Remembered In Time will be hitting your city and state.

08/02 – Tempe, AZ @ Club Red

08/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

08/06 – San Antonio, TX @ White Rabbit

08/07 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

08/08 – Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s

08/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

08/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

08/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

08/22 – Paris, FR @ Nouveau Casino

08/23 – London, UK @ London XOYO

08/24 -Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oude Zaal

08/25 – Breda, NL @ Boogiedown Hip Hop Festival

09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

09/03 – St Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

09/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Tremont Music Hall

09/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Jewish Mother Hilltop

09/18 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

09/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

09/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Blockley

09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Altar Bar

09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/02 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

10/06 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/07 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

10/10 – Starkville, MS @ Rick’s Cafe

10/11 – Starkville, MS @ Rick’s Cafe

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Terry Richardson Takes Even More Candid Shots Of Odd Future [PHOTOS]

• A Queens Story: Nas & Salaam Remi’s 10 Greatest Collaborations

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About 2 Chainz’s Based On A T.R.U. Story

• T.I.’s New “Go Get It” Video Features Big A$$ Mansion, Very Small Bikinis [PHOTOS]

• Dallas Mavericks Star Dirk Nowitzki Marries Wife In Traditional Kenyan Ceremony [PHOTOS]

• Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Banned From Wearing Custom Grill On Medal Stand [PHOTOS]

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]