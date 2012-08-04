Hit-Boy – #HITStory Artwork [PHOTO]

Most known for producing the breakout single from Watch The Throne, “N****s In Paris,” and 2012 smash songs like Kanye West‘s “Cold,” A$AP Rocky’s “Goldie” and DJ Khaled’s “Wish You Would,” Hit-Boy is getting ready to drop his first full solo rap project on Tuesday called #HITstory. Hit-Boy, real name Chauncey Hollis, caught the attention of the rap world with his mic skills lately with songs like “Jay-Z Interview,” and “Old School Caddy” featuring Kid Cudi.

The G.O.O.D. Music producer/rapper is dropping his project on Tuesday on his own website, HouseOfHit.com and LiveMixtapes. The artwork to the album looks to have been inspired by the Watch The Throne cover, with a little bit of remix to it. Hit the jump to check out the artwork and come here Tuesday to get a listen to the full project.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

• Exclusive: Wiz Khalifa, J. Cole & More Backstage At The “Under The Influence Of Music” Tour [PHOTOS]

• Terry Richardson Takes Even More Candid Shots Of Odd Future [PHOTOS]

• A Queens Story: Nas & Salaam Remi’s 10 Greatest Collaborations

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About 2 Chainz’s Based On A T.R.U. Story

• T.I.’s New “Go Get It” Video Features Big A$$ Mansion, Very Small Bikinis [PHOTOS]

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]

—

Photo: YouTube