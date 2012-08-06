Brooklyn Nets Owner Mikhail Prokhorov Plans To Rap At Jay-Z Concert

As the old adage goes, some stuff should just be left to the professionals. The Russian Billionaire owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Mikhail Prokhorov, says he plans on spitting some hot fire with Jay-Z at the brand new Barclay’s Center.

According to Crain’s New York, the owner of the Brooklyn Nets appeared on a Russian television comedy show called Spotlight Paris Hilton, and offered a musical tribute to his co-owner, the Jigga man himself.

‘Mr. Jay-Z, this rap is for you,’ went the English portion of the lyrics. ‘Mr. Jay-Z, this is the first presentation/of real rap music from Russian Federation. Mr. Jay-Z, you are not alone/Mikhail Prokhorov on the microphone.’

According to an email Mr. Prokhorov sent Crain, a remix is in the works, but this time in downtown Brooklyn, where Jay-Z will open the $1 billion Barclays Center with a series of sold-out concerts this fall.

‘Yes, I will rap at his concert,’ Mr. Prokhorov informed Crain’s via email. ‘I am in rehearsals now 10 hours a day and plan to demand joint billing.’”

We’re just going to assume he’s kidding, but when you sit and think about it if the billionaire owner of the building he just built wants to perform at your show, who are you to tell him no? We’ll see this fall as Jay-Z opens up the Barclay’s Center with his series of shows starting September 28th.

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images