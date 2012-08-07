A version of this song came out a while back on Theophilus London’s album, Roseland Vol.1, but this re-release is the new version that will appear on Big Boi’s album, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors.

Def Jam records gave this the green light to go as far as promo is concerned, so even though this might be an oldie for you die hard Big Boi fans, this joint should be hittign the radio stations very soon. Hit the jump to get a listen to the new joint featuring the eccentric, London. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/02-She-Said-OK-Dirty-1.mp3

Big Boi ft. Theophilus London and Tre Luce – “She Said Ok!” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

Photo: Slant