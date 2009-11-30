Royce Da 5’9” Speaks on Future of Slaughterhouse

Since appearing on Joe Budden’s Halfway House, Slaughterhouse has continued to break barriers in terms of lyricism and has maintained their presence on the scene since their debut album back in July.

As the group has taken time out to deliver their solo releases, Royce Da 5’9” has dropped Street Hop and EPs have come from the likes of Budden and Crooked I with Joell Ortiz set to drop his project in February.

Even with the expectations in the solo projects, fans are still salivating and anticipating the next project from the group. Any mention of a Slaughterhouse track dropping leaves fans rapidly searching as if they have become an audio crack.

Speaking on Sound Session, Royce spoke on the general focus now as the year comes to a close and where his mindset is in regards to the group.

“I’m focused on the group in terms of the next move with signing. Shady is an option. It’s been a lot of great conversations being had. Hopefully something like that can happen. Our goal is to put the group album on a major and really get a real machine behind it so we can put that balance back in Hip Hop.”

Nickel also reflected on the sales that have been projected for the album and the fact that no matter what the numbers say, the group is very happy with the overall reception of their first outing.

“It’s mixed in terms of, a lot of people look at numbers and I don’t think they really know what they’re looking at. I don’t like to get so technical with explaining how many the label shipped out and what percentage of the shipment did we sell. What we did at Best Buy. To us, it was a great success. We were very happy because it was up in the air. We was wondering could a huge Internet buzz factor out in sales.”

Essentially brothers, the Detroit MC adds that there is only one way to truly solidify their friendship and their brotherhood.

“I think all we need to do now is get into a fist fight with each other and make up. Then we’re officially as close as we can be.”

Establishing the difference between quarrels with men and women, the rapper looked back on how Budden and himself let the past go when they started working together.

“It’s the same thing with me and Joey when we almost had a beef before we got cool with each other. He took a shot at me on a record, I started taking shots back, in normal Royce fashion, that’s what I do when it bother me. When he called me to get on the actual “Slaughterhouse” song, we never talked about our issues. We didn’t even discuss it. He called me like we never had an issue.”

In regards to the fans, hopefully the next move will come sooner than later as the group has left an imprint as they initially set out to do and fans are impatiently waiting for their next hit of lyrical satisfaction from the quartet.