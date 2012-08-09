Azealia Banks & Diplo Cover VIBE [PHOTOS]

How’s that for some juice? VIBE takes it to the left by dropping the B-Side of their Juice issue with Azealia Banks and Diplo on the cover. The “Aquababe” and the biggest dance producer in the game cuddle up to show a different side of where urban music has gone in 2012. Miss Banks, who has shared her fair amount of controversy and criticism in her relatively short career opened up to Tracy Garraud of VIBE about her constant “tweefs.”

“Listen, T.I., if I was a Fawking boy you wouldn’t say anything to me.” But when I’m a girl and I say something back, the media wants to turn it into all these different things,” says Banks. “Rappers beef all the time. I said what I said about [Iggy Azalea] and kept it moving. Then a month later you said what you said. And it keeps coming up. Leave it alone. I didn’t say she couldn’t rap. I said something very real. Out of everything, she had to [call herself] “a runaway slave master”? C’mon, that’s not swag. That’s not fly Shyte.”

Hit the jump to check out the full cover.

—

Photo: VIBE