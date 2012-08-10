Kanye West Teaming With DJ Skrillex For New Solo Album

According to The Daily Beast, Kanye West is preparing for his new solo album and he’s enlisting renowned producer and DJ DJ Skrillex to add his electronic for his upcoming album. Although it’s uncertain exactly how much Skrillex will contribute to Kanye’s new album, Skrillex said fans can look forward to a few tracks. “I did some music with Kanye and from what I know, it’s actually going to be the first song on his new album,” he said.

A release date and album title hasn’t been released yet, but seeming that Kanye has had his hands tied between love interest Kim Kardashian and his G.O.O.D. Music family, it is completely understandable. In the meanwhile, fans can at least enjoy the G.O.O.D. Music collaborative album, Cruel Summer, which is slated to hit stores September 4.

—

Photo: Billboard