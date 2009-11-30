Wyclef Jean And Lauryn Hill To Perform At Music Festival

While the glory days of the Fugees are long gone, two of the founding members will grace the same stage again after years of being on hiatus as an entity.

Wycelf Jean and Lauryn Hilll have been added to a lineup of entertainers scheduled to perform at Australia and New Zealand’s “Raggamuffin Festival.”

The festival come to inception two years ago and encompasses reggae, dub, hip-hop and soul music. Scheduled to take place in January in 2010, the lineup for the program is extensive ranging from Sean Kingston and Shaggy to Julian Marley, Sly & Robbie, Steel Pulse and Blue King Brown.

Wyclef and Lauryn will perform in Rotorua, New Zealand at the Rotura International Stadium on January 23rd, 2010.

Even though they won’t be performing together, the thought of seeing 2/3 of the Fugees in one night is pretty exciting.

Sooo who wants to fly me out to Australia for this?! 🙂