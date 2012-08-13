Big K.R.I.T. ft. Slim Thug & Lil Keke – “Me And My Old School” [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. drops an official video for the remix to “Me And My Old School,” featuring Slim Thug and Lil Keke. The original appeared on the King Remembered In Time’s 4Eva Na Day mixtape which dropped earlier this year. Vintage rides with candy paint with shiny rims and plush interiors built to drive slow are the topic of the rhymes on this Mississippi meets Texas connection.

The screwed bassline on this joint, courtesy of guitarist Mike Hartnett, is about as trill as it gets. Big K.R.I.T.’s official debut, Live From The Underground, is in stores now. The “Country Sh-t” rapper is currently on his “Live From The Underground” Tour, which recently added more dates.

Check out the Michael Artis directed visual for “Me And My Old School,” featuring a game of “That’s My Car” that comes to reality, after the break.



—

Photo: YouTube