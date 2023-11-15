Lil Durk “Smurk Carter,” Kodak Black “Lemme See” & More | Daily Visuals 11.14.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few months since Lil Durk released his last album, Almost Healed, and while fans are still bumping tracks off of his eight studio album, the Chicago representative drops off some new work for heads to bop to.

Coming through with a new visual to “Smurk Carter,” Lil Durk lets Illinois OG, Robert Shipp drop some street gems before he takes to the block and politics with his peoples in front of the trap house like he never left.

From the Midwest to the Dirty South, Kodak Black takes to the streets himself and in his black-and-white clip to “Lemme See,” the controversial rapper turns up in a park with a gang of people while some thick bodied women make their bottoms bounce to the beat.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Spence Lee, Campaign Benny, and more.

LIL DURK – “SMURK CARTER”

KODAK BLACK – “LEMME SEE”

SPENCE LEE – “WHITE TEE”

CAMPAIGN BENNY – “RIGHT HERE REMIX”

LOLA BROOKE FT. COI LERAY, NIJA – “DON’T GET ME STARTED”

HUMBLE SOLES, DJ CLUE, RJAE & HUEY V – “DEREK JETER”

MOZZY – “FREE JUJU”

RELLY MANE – “DEATH B4 DISHONOR”