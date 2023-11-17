Drake ft. J. Cole “First Person Shooter,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again “My Address Public” & More | Daily Visuals 11.16.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Though Drake is gearing up for the release of his latest album (update), Scary Hours 3, the man has revisited his last album, For All The Dogs, for his latest video which has day-ones geeking out as it was a fan favorite cut.

Linking up with J. Cole for his visuals to “First Person Shooter,” Drizzy and Cole turn an office into a sports arena where they got toe-to-toe in ping pong before going head-to-head in an interesting game of chess. Was that The Office’s Kevin Malone running their office?! Nice little addition to the video.

Elsewhere YoungBoy Never Broke Again is letting his haters know he ain’t never scared and in his clip to “My Address Public, NBA and his peoples turn up in his crib where he flexes some fancy cars and iced out jewelry. That man really is a homebody though… least in his videos.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from JMilli, Peezy, and more.

DRAKE FT. J. COLE – “FIRST PERSON SHOOTER”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “MY ADDRESS PUBLIC”

JMILLI – “GO CRAZY”

YOUNG NOBLE FT. BIG TRAY DEE – “UNSTOPPABLE”

PEEZY – “REALIST AROUND”

BIG HIT & HIT-BOY FT. BABYSTONE GORILLAZ – “A$VP CHAUNCEY/LOAD ‘EM UP”

BOKEE BARBZ – “FINE ASS HOES”

ROSEMARIE & RODDY RICCH – “IS IT REAL?”