Live Nation Gives Back For World AIDS Day

Live Nation the world’s largest live concert producer, is stepping out on this World AIDS Day to lend support to fight for a cure.

The company has agreed to donate a portion of their proceeds from every ticket sold to its concerts in the United States to fight HIV/AIDS. All proceeds will benefit the music industry’s premier HIV/AIDS prevention charity in America, LIFEbeat.

The company, who was responsible for Jay-Z’s 9/11 benefit concert, is especially excited to stand alongside the music industry’s most prevalent prevention charity.

President and CEO of Live Nation, Michael Rapino, expressed the sentiments of himself and his company in a statement saying.

“We are proud to stand alongside LIFEbeat on World AIDS Day to help educate music fans about prevention of this deadly disease.”

You can purchase concert tickets at LiveNation.com to Live Nation events beginning at 12:01 a.m. December 1st when a portion of every ticket sold will benefit LIFEbeat.

HIV/AIDS is most prevalent in the Black community with Blacks making up 51% of new HIV/AIDS cases. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is abstinence, but if you are sexually active, through the use of latex and polyurethane barrier methods such as male and female condoms .

Washington D.C. currently has the highest HIV rate in the country with 3 percent of individuals in the city testing positive for the virus. For every 100,000 people tested in D.C. 3,000 of them are infected, a rate higher than that of West Africa.

We’ve all seen firsthand the effects of the virus. In the 90s, the Hip-Hop world was stunned when the late Eazy E died from the disease just ten days after being admitted to the hospital.

AIDS is real and it’s not going away anytime soon. Do yourself and your partners a favor and get tested, AIDS is no joke.