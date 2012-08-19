Iggy Azalea — “Burgundy Sh-t” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea drops a new to our ears, but old tune called “Burgundy Sh-t.” The song is actually just a verse over a piano led groove from D.R.U.G.S., the same camp that produced Iggy’s “Pu–y” tune. “A long time ago i made this. then i found it tonight. i still like it,” tweeted the Wilhelmina model as she liberated the tune.

Hip-Hop Wired recently caught up with Iggy, who just dropped her Glory EP and is dropping a new mixtape called TrapGold soon, as SneakerPimps in LA. ““I’m free to do what I want,” said the former Interscope signee. “I’m recording Trap Gold in the moment which will be my next mixtape.”

Photo: YouTube