Ma$e’s Pastoral Ways & Sexuality Questioned In New Diss Track (Audio)

“Now Ma$e be the man that’s never in his hood/ Yeah he wear a ring but he still like wood/ Girl in his eyes you the baddest but he dates men on the low, he’s a …”

As Hip-Hop Wired was the first to report, Legacy The Jesus, a former member of Ma$e’s congregation, had some choice words for the “false prophet” as he accused him of deceiving his congregation.

After catching the attention of several other media outlets including BET, XM Radio, Rickey Smiley and Atlanta’s V-103’s Ryan Cameron, Mase still dodged several dead on questions regarding his gangsta pastoral ways.

Putting more pressure on Pastor Betha to either pick the church or the streets and rap because “he can’t do both,” Legacy has released a diss track to his former spiritual advisor. A follow up to his previous song “Eviction” which was more of a light hearted vent for his disgust with Ma$e, this time he really went in and lifted up the sheets.

On the newly released “3 Strikes,” Legacy even questions Ma$e’s sexuality with bars like:

“Now Ma$e be the man that’s never in his hood/ Yeah he wear a ring but he still like wood/ Girl in his eyes you the baddest but he dates men on the low, he’s a …”

The lyrical assault then continues with:

“…You ain’t got no goons, those are church boys behind you/ Cam and Jim Jones ain’t gone never walk beside you…”

While many have backed away from tackling the elephant in the room when it comes to Ma$e, Legacy pulls back the curtain and steps to it head on.

“I’m just addressing what everybody wanna know. Who are you man? First you a rapper. Then you a pastor. Now you a gangsta. Come on dawg, you are confused. You don’t know what set to claim… You don’t even know if you like boys or girls. This dude is a phony. You can’t open up 10 churches talking about you spraying and smoking piff on a plane and switching dames. Ya’ll gotta stop listening to music man and listen to the lyrics. This dude is fake and I’m gonna expose you… and I’m just getting started.”

Peep the track below: