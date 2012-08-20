J. Cole was one of the artist that touched the stage at the Rock The Bells festival this past weekend in California. As Jermaine tends to do with his shows lately, he premiered a new song live on stage called “I’m A Fool.” We caught a rip of the song as it was performed live for the first time courtesy of the Cole Nation fan page.

The elder statesman of the Roc Nation family has been releasing new music little by little after mostly disappearing from the public eye after dropping his RIAA-certified gold album, Cole World: The Sideline Story. Hit the jump to get a live stream rip and download of the new joint, this will have to do until the CDQ is made available.

J. Cole – “I’m A Fool” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Photo: Guerrilla Union