Wu-Tang Clan & D-Block Collaborative Wu-Block Album Drops In October

There is now an official release date for the collaborative project between Staten Island’s Wu-Tang Clan and Yonker’s D-Block. Wu-Block will be in stores October 9th, vie eOne Records, if all goes to plan.

Ghostface Killah’s leads the Wu faction of the collab, and likened the project to good food, of course. “This is a unique street album combination like carnation milk with oatmeal. And a dash of cinammon,” said Ghost Deini in a press release. “We got killing on lock. It’s like assassination day – nothing but darts being thrown. It’s like Batman and Robin sh-t. It’s real street sh-t for the fans. They’ve been thirstin’ for this.”

The Wu-Block delegate, Sheek Louch, added, “Other people trying to sell albums together. Those are radio albums. This sh-t is for the street.”

Wu-Block also recently announced a national tour (dates below) to support the release. The album’s lead single is “Union Square” while a new record called “Stick ’em Up,” featuring Sheek Louch, Ghostface Killah and Jadakiss, will be dropping shortly.

Check out Ghost and Sheek announce the album’s release date in the clip below, if reading isn’t your thing.

TOUR DATES

August 23

Tempe, AZ Club Red

August 24

Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

August 25

San Francisco, CA Rock The Bells

August 28

Santa Ana, CA Observatory

August 29

West Hollywood, CA

House of Blues

September 2

New York, NY Rock The Bells

September 6

Minneapolis, MN Cabooze

September 7

Chicago, IL Double Door

September 8

Milwaukee, WI The Rave

September 14

Albany, NY Upstate Concert Hall

September 15

Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance

September 17

New York, NY Highline Ballroom

September 20

Washington, DC State Theater

September 21

Philadelphia, PA Trocadero

September 22

Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater

September 23

Portland, ME

—

Photo: Instagram