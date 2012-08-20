Wu-Tang Clan & D-Block Collaborative Wu-Block Album Drops In October

There is now an official release date for the collaborative project between Staten Island’s Wu-Tang Clan and Yonker’s D-Block. Wu-Block will be in stores October 9th, vie eOne Records, if all goes to plan.
Ghostface Killah’s leads the Wu faction of the collab, and likened the project to good food, of course. “This is a unique street album combination like carnation milk with oatmeal. And a dash of cinammon,” said Ghost Deini in a press release. “We got killing on lock. It’s like assassination day – nothing but darts being thrown. It’s like Batman and Robin sh-t. It’s real street sh-t for the fans. They’ve been thirstin’ for this.”
The Wu-Block delegate, Sheek Louch, added, “Other people trying to sell albums together. Those are radio albums. This sh-t is for the street.”
Wu-Block also recently announced a national tour (dates below) to support the release. The album’s lead single is “Union Square” while a new record called “Stick ’em Up,” featuring Sheek Louch, Ghostface Killah and Jadakiss, will be dropping shortly.
Check out Ghost and Sheek announce the album’s release date in the clip below, if reading isn’t your thing.
TOUR DATES
August 23
Tempe, AZ Club Red
August 24
Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
August 25
San Francisco, CA Rock The Bells
August 28
Santa Ana, CA Observatory
August 29
West Hollywood, CA
House of Blues
September 2
New York, NY Rock The Bells
September 6
Minneapolis, MN Cabooze
September 7
Chicago, IL Double Door
September 8
Milwaukee, WI The Rave
September 14
Albany, NY Upstate Concert Hall
September 15
Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance
September 17
New York, NY Highline Ballroom
September 20
Washington, DC State Theater
September 21
Philadelphia, PA Trocadero
September 22
Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater
September 23
Portland, ME
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!
• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]
• Check My Footwork: 10 Shoes & The Rappers Who Helped Make Them Famous [PHOTOS]
• Terry Richardson Shoots Rick Ross For Rolling Stone [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
• Azealia Banks Smokes A Condom On Banned Dazed & Confused Cover [PHOTOS]
• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck
• Ya Headed For Self-Destruction: The Chad Ochocinco Edition
• Nike Basketball’s 20 Designs That Changed The Game [PHOTOS]
• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives
—
Photo: Instagram