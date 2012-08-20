The kid AWKWORD dropped “Bars & Hooks” a few months back which brought Hip-Hop back to its essence with record that keeps it simple and to the point as you can tell by the song’s title. However, Hip Hop Wired grabs up the exclusive chopped and screwed version courtesy of AWKWORD and Slim K of OG Ron C’s Chopstars.

This version keeps verses from Sean Price and The Kid Daytona and is produced by Harry Fraud. You can purchase the original single here for a great cause, where 100% of the proceeds go to Aim to Live, a non-profit dedicated to eradicating street violence and empowering at-risk youth in our neighborhoods.

Hit the jump to check out “Bars & Hooks” chopped and screwed.

Premiere: AWKWORD ft. Sean Price & The Kid Daytona – “Bars & Hooks” (prod. Harry Fraud) (Chopped & Screwed) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Evelyn Lozada [PHOTOS]

• Rick Ross Takes A Trip To Lagos, Nigeria [PHOTOS]

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

• Check My Footwork: 10 Shoes & The Rappers Who Helped Make Them Famous [PHOTOS]

• Terry Richardson Shoots Rick Ross For Rolling Stone [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

• Ya Headed For Self-Destruction: The Chad Ochocinco Edition

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

—

Photo: YouTube