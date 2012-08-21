Big Sean To Drop Detroit Mixtape Next Month [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

Big Sean told Hip-Hop Wired that he wasn’t really happy with his Finally Famous debut, and he’s making up for it in a major way. The 24-year-old rapper took to Twitter Monday (Aug. 20) to announce that he will be dropping a Detroit mixtape prior to the release of his sophomore project.

Sean started off tweeting about the album. “We been working hard, everyday for the past 8 months… And I can honestly say that me, my label, my team are more than excited,” he wrote. He then explained that G.O.O.D Music’s Cruel Summer compilation will drop just before the end of the actual summer on Sept. 18 and from there, he will focus on putting out his own work. “It will be coming out before the end of year and I can’t f-ckin wait. We’ll be dropping the 1st track from the album very soon,” he said of his album.

Noting that “now is the perfect time” for his Detroit mixtape, Sean announced Sept. 5 as the release date, while encouraging fans to check his website www.uknowbigsean.com for more info.

Within minutes of sending out the Tweets #Detroit became a worldwide trending topic.

Check out his video teaser, and Twitter statement below.

Photos: AUX/Twitter

