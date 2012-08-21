Jay-Z Suing Former Personal Chef For Failing To Improve 40/40 Club’s Menu

Don’t half step with Hova’s food. Jay-Z is suing his former personal chef, reports the New York Post. Actually, the 40/40 Club filed a filed a federal lawsuit for $1.5 million against Mike Shand, who was in charge of the high end sports bar’s kitchen. Before getting the promotion, Shand cooked meals for Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé while they were on tour. However, the suit alleges that Shand “failed to perform on significant aspects” when it came to his task of improving 40/40’s menu after its well touted reopening in January 2012.

Because of this, Jay-Z and his partner Juan Perez claim they lost money as well as customers. Shand currently resides in California and is reportedly unsure as to why he is getting sued. After its initial grand reopening, that included a remodel priced at $10 million, 40/40 got off to a shaky start since it was shut down for about a day due to health-code violations that turned out to be because of a faulty refrigerator.

Jay-Z, who is a minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets, will be opening up a 40/40 Club in the team’s new Barclays Center home.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Cash Money CEO Ronald “Slim” Williams Buys Largest House In South Florida [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Evelyn Lozada [PHOTOS]

• Rick Ross Takes A Trip To Lagos, Nigeria [PHOTOS]

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

• Check My Footwork: 10 Shoes & The Rappers Who Helped Make Them Famous [PHOTOS]

• Terry Richardson Shoots Rick Ross For Rolling Stone [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

—

Photo: 40/40