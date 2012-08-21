Lauryn Hill Owes State Of New Jersey Over $440K In Taxes, Too

Lauryn Hill can’t catch a break. Back in June, the former Fugees singer and rapper, who didn’t pay federal taxes on over $1.6M in earnings from 2005 to 2007, plead guilty to tax evasion charges. Now, TMZ reports that Ms. Hill owes her home state of New Jersey more than $440,000 in unpaid taxes.

A civil judgement was filed against Hill on June 14th for exactly $446,386. The “Lost Ones” singer hasn’t been charged, so theoretically she can avoid more legal shenanigans if she pays her tab. As for the federal tax matter, she is scheduled to be sentenced in November and faces up to three years in prison.

Don’t expect Lauryn Hill to be discussing any of her legal troubles anytime soon, though. Oprah Winfrey reportedly reached out for an interview with Hill for the OWN Network only to be turned down. Also, Hill’s mugshot was recently released, see below, and the struggle in her face is very real.

Let’s hope for the best when Hill is sentenced, if just for the sake of her six children alone.

Photo: US Marshals Service