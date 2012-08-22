Exclusive: Big Sean Speaks On Detroit The Mixtape, Reveals Features

Big Sean has been on an absolute tear in 2012. After an extremely successful 2011, that saw Sean go from mixtape favorite to certified star, Sean Don has come back even stronger in the following year. Sean’s stole the show on A-list features with Justin Bieber (“As Long As You Love Me”), Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music (“Mercy,” “I Don’t Like”) and Meek Mill (“Burn”). Despite the success, Sean is taking it back to his roots with the Detroit mixtape that he plans to drop on September 5th.

“A lot of people don’t want me to do it because they are saying ‘man, the album is what it is and I don’t know why you want to drop a mixtape,” Sean tells to Hip-Hop Wired. “But I ain’t doing it to let people know where I’m artistically at, I’m doing an album to let people know where I’m artistically at. I’m doing an album to change the world. I’m doing a mixtape because that’s how I came up. That’s where a lot of my core fan base is, my core believers, and people who believe in me.”

Sean has promised a mixtape in the past, which was tentatively titled FFOE before settling on the Detroit title. “The only reason why I haven’t put it out yet is because I just didn’t want to put anything on there that we really could have used on the album. I wanted to be comfortable with every single thing,” Sean explains. “That was the only hold up. We’ve been rocking to it and listening to it and we’ve got a lot of good people on there. The mixtape has J.Cole, Chris Brown, Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, you know, good a** features.”

As he spoke about on the promo video he released this week, the mixtape will not slow down the process of the Cruel Summer release and his sophomore album under Def Jam Records.”It’s just completely different from the album. The album is just that step up for real. Mixtape s**t, you don’t have to worry about samples, you don’t have to worry about continuity, it’s really about just having fun,” states the G.O.O.D. music rapper.

“The album has really been concentrated on and I kept telling myself I wasn’t going to put out the mixtape until the album was done. We shot a couple of promo videos for the mixtape a minute ago with songs that we knew were going to be on there. All that is ready to go, there just hasn’t been an urgent rush for me to drop it. I might as well just get it exactly how I want it and then do it.”

Photo: YouTube