Game ft. Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Tyga & Wiz Khalifa – “Celebration” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

UPDATE: CDQ version added below.

“Celebration” is the first single off of The Game’s fifth solo album F.I.V.E (Fear Is Victory’s Evolution). This track features the likes of Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Tyga. This record, produced by SAP (Mac Miller, “Donald Trump”) features a very familiar sample of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “1st Of Tha Month.”

The Game recently reeled off a few days of freestyles that included Meek Mill’s “Burn” and “Amen” as well as a few other joints. Fans of the west coast MC speculated that a mixtape might have been on the horizon, but it looks like he’s going full steam ahead with his fifth solo album. Hit the jump to check out The Game’s new joint “Celebration.” It’s a radio rip for now, courtesy of Big Boy.

—

Photo: TP Photography

Props: Jake Jarvis