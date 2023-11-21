HHW Gaming: Eminem Rumored To Be The Next Coming To ‘Fortnite’ As Part of Upcoming “Big Bang” Event

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fortnite is enjoying a resurgence thanks to its OG Season. Now, word on the street is that Eminem will come to the game to help close Chapter 4.

Spotted on Polygon, reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX is reporting that Eminem will be the star of Fortnite’s upcoming “Big Bang” event to close out the Fortnite OG event and usher in a new season of Fortnite.

According to the leaker, the picture above will be the announcement photo, and it “will be the BIGGEST one to date,” saying the download size will come in at “1.5GB+, making it the biggest in terms of file size alone.”

Eminem will also be a playable character in Fortnite Chapter 5, with players getting their hands on Slim Shady and Marshall Never More skins, each with two styles.

The Marshal Skin will come with a Marshall Magma exclusive to Fortnite players who attend the end-of-season event on December 2.

Eminem is not the only thing reportedly coming to Fortnite Chapter 5. According to leaker Shiina, Lego Fortnite will be released on December 7, Rocket Racing will follow on December 8, and Fortnite Festival will drop on December 9.

HYPEX also says the Fortnite Festival will allow players to play vocals, guitar, drums, and bass over tracks from Lady Gaga, Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park, Toto, and Alice Cooper.

The Lego mode will feature playable Lego minifig characters and allow players to craft and build.

When Eminem hits the virtual Fortnite stage, he will join other artists, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and J Balvin, who also had epic Fortnite concerts.

Photo: Epic Games / Fortnite / Eminem