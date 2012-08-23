Gucci Mane – “Bussin Jugs” [LISTEN]

Gucci Mane is back on the scene with a new record off of his upcoming Trap God mix tape. Mr. LaFlare’s “Bussin Jugs” is produced by Tarantino and is exactly what you think it should sound like. If you are patiently anticipating the release of the Trap God tape, you might need to relax for a minute because his new tape doesn’t hit the ‘net until October 17th. If a lack of tunes from the Ice Cream Man is going to make you unstable, don’t fret, you can still grab Gucci’s latest tape I’m Up, which is available now.

This is the second leak off of the Trap God tape with “El Chapo” being the first song released a couple of days ago. Hit the jump to get a stream of the new Gucci Mane song, “Bussin Jugs” and re-up on all you’re sophisticated ignorance right here with the I’m Up mixtape.

Photo: Warner Bros.