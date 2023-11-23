Subscribe
Gucci Mane ft. B.G. & Mike WiLL Made-It “Cold,” Kodak Black “Lemme See” & More | Daily Visuals 11.22.23

Gucci Mane and B.G. live the best lives of free men and Kodak Black ready to tailor something. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on November 22, 2023

Gucci Mane El Gato Release Party 2

Source: Prince WIlliams / Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

After spending more than a decade behind bars, Hot Boyz OG, B.G. was released from prison this past September and who better to collaborate with on a track than another man who knows a thing or two about doing a big, Gucci Mane.

Linking up for the visuals to “Cold,” Guwop, B.G. and Mike WiLL Made-It link up at a garage where a gang of colorful exotic cars serve as the backdrop while Gucci and B.G. get turnt to the beat and drop some bars reminiscing about their prison days. Welcome home, B.

Further to the South, Kodak Black is still rolling like he’s got nothing to lose and for his clip to “Lemme See,” the Floridian hits the streets with his peoples while sporting a gang of ice and packing a pair of scissors. He must be a surgeon with those joints if he’s flossing them like it’s a banger.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from K Camp, J. Stone, and more.

GUCCI MANE FT. B.G. & MIKE WILL MADE-IT – “COLD”

KODAK BLACK – “LEMME SEE”

K CAMP – “COLD WAR”

J. STONE – “COUNT ME IN”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “AIN’T NOTHING NEW”

HONEYKOMB BRAZY – “LETTER TO GOD”

ROME STREETZ – “CHROME MAGNUM”

MASICKA – “BED A ROCK!”

Daily Visuals

