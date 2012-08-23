B.o.B ft. Nicki Minaj – “Out of My Mind” [VIDEO]

One of the stand out records on B.o.B.’s Strange Clouds, was this side splitting skitzo anthem, “Out Of My Mind” featuring Nicki Minaj. This video has Bobby Ray and Nicki Lewinsky channeling numerous psychopaths in plenty of movies including Hannibal Lectar.

The two bounce around rubber rooms and apply for parole as they try to plead their case that we are the crazy ones and they are the ones who are sane. There is also a sweet cameo including Nicki’s lovely lady lumps in a short lap dance scene. Hit the jump to check out Bobby Ray’s new video for “Out Of My Mind.”

Photo: YouTube