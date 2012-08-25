Juelz Santana Announces December Release For New Album Born To Lose, Built To Win [VIDEO]

Fool me once, shame on me. Sorry, but a certain Sunshine Anderson song comes to mind whenever Juelz Santana mentions any upcoming album. Nevertheless, the Harlem MC remained steadfast with his claims in a recent interview with WhatsHotInHipHop, announcing plans to release his third album Born To Lose, Built To Win this December. The “Santana’s Town” rapper also revealed that he’ll be dropping two mixtapes, one being the long awaited Reagan Era, to hold fans over between now and December.

If Juelz Santana stays true to his claims, could this be a precursor to the seemingly mythical Diplomats project? While I guess only time will tell, it would be great to see Santana make a comeback like his man Killa Cam.

Check out the interview after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 8 Things You Must Know About Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor 2: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1

• Don’t Like: 7 More Things Lil Wayne Apparently Doesn’t Like

• Ice-T’s Wife Coco Shows Off Her Cakes In Swimsuit On NYC Streets [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of The 2012 Summer

• Stevie J’s Top 5 Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Finale [PHOTOS]

• Cash Money CEO Ronald “Slim” Williams Buys Largest House In South Florida [PHOTOS]

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: MTV