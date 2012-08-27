A$AP Mob – Lords Never Worry Artwork [PHOTO]

Rocky and friends are dropping their collaborative free album tonight at midnight, Lords Never Worry. Ty Beats, Nast, Twelvy, Ant, Ferg, Rocky and the rest of the gang are dropping this right before Rocky goes for self on LongLiveA$AP on his debut album. This is the first full project from anyone in the A$AP crew since Rocky release LoveLiveA$AP last fall.

Their lead single off of Lords Never Worry, “Bath Salts,“ features the Flatbush Zombies and has been a steady joint and damn near caused a riot last week when it was performed in Brooklyn. Check back to Hip-Hop Wired tonight at midnight to get the full album from the crew when it is relesed. For now hit the jump and check out the GIF’d up artwork for Lords Never Worry.



