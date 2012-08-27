Kanye West Remakes Kim Kardashian’s Closet On Keeping Up With The Kardashians [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop and the E! Network have had a strange relationship in the past, and thanks to Kanye West it looks like it is going to get just a wee bit stranger. Last night on Keeping Up With The Kardasians, Kanye West made a special appearance on his girlfriend’s reality show.

In these clips, Mr. West told Kim Kardashian that her closet is ghetto makes her clean out the entire thing and re-style her in his image. On the bright side, Kanye makes her donate all of her old clothes and shoes to charity. Hit the jump to check the footage of Kanye on the E! channel last night.

Photo: E!