CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West Remakes Kim Kardashian’s Closet On Keeping Up With The Kardashians [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Hip-Hop and the E! Network have had a strange relationship in the past, and thanks to Kanye West it looks like it is going to get just a wee bit stranger. Last night on Keeping Up With The KardasiansKanye West made a special appearance on his girlfriend’s reality show.

In these clips, Mr. West told Kim Kardashian that her closet is ghetto makes her clean out the entire thing and re-style her in his image. On the bright side, Kanye makes her donate all of her old clothes and shoes to charity. Hit the jump to check the footage of Kanye on the E! channel last night.  

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

That Was Not Bow Wow Cuddling With Another Dude In That Pic [PHOTOS]

Game, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown & Tyga Shoot “Celebration” Video In L.A. [PHOTOS]

Bangin’ Candy: Guy Code’s Melanie Iglesias [PHOTOS]

Nike Air Foamposite One “Pearlized Pink” [PHOTOS]

8 Things You Must Know About Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor 2: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1

Don’t Like: 7 More Things Lil Wayne Apparently Doesn’t Like

Ice-T’s Wife Coco Shows Off Her Cakes In Swimsuit On NYC Streets [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of The 2012 Summer

Photo: E!

e! network , Kanye West , keeping up with the kardashians , kim kardashian

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close