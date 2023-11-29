The Trolling Continues: 50 Cent Offers To Buy Revolt After Diddy Steps Down As Chairman

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Suge Knight isn’t the only person enjoying Diddy’s “downfall.” 50 Cent has been trolling the mogul nonstop on social media and is even offering to buy Revolt after Puffy stepped down as chairman.

50 Cent can’t stop and won’t stop when it comes to making Diddy’s life a living hell on social media. The G-Unit general has turned on the trolling in the wake of Cassie slapping her former boo with a lawsuit on November 16, along with bombshell allegations of sexual assault and even claiming the Bad Boy mogul had Kid Cudi’s car blown up.

Cassie has since settled with Diddy for an undisclosed amount of money, but that hasn’t stopped 50 Cent from pouring salt in his rival’s open wound.

“I’ll buy that from you play boy , for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out. I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I’m serious call my phone,” the “Wanksta” rapper wrote in an Instagram post that features a screenshot of a Baller Alert post announcing Diddy’s departure from Revolt.

Diddy Is Down Bad

50 Cent’s latest social media dig on Sean Combs comes after Revolt announced in a statement that Diddy would no longer be chairman of the company.

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as Chairman of REVOLT,” the statement begins. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

The statement continues, “Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT—one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture—and that continues.”

Could you imagine if 50 Cent bought Revolt? It would be hilarious.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz