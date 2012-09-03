Kanye West Discusses Use Of “B-tch” & “Ni–a,” Asks Is Hip-Hop To Blame [PHOTOS]

Kanye West caught some flack in early August when word got out, and the rapper/producer confirmed, that he had a track in the stash called “Perfect B-tch” that is inspired by his girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Despite Kimmy coming out in support of the tune—reportedly going as far as saying she was “honored” by it—the tweet was soon deleted. Yesterday, back on Twitter, Yeezy discussed, mostly with himself, his usage of the words and whether or not people should be offended by them, even when they are used as terms of endearment.

After tweeting, “THE ONLY RACE IS THE HUMAN RACE, WE ARE ONE,” Kanye began his diatribe with, “I usually never tweet questions but I struggle with this so here goes… Is the word B-TCH acceptable? To be more specific, is it acceptable for a man to call a woman a Itchbay even if it’s endearing?”

From here, the “Cold” rapper goes on to further ask whether Hip-Hop is to blame for the lax usage of the words even if many are offended by them. The questions Kanye was asking aren’t anything new in Hip-Hop (see A Tribe Called Quest’s “Sucka Ni–a” as one example) and always sparks debate. No real answer were offered, but accord to Ye, that wasn’t his purpose. “I’m not tweeting to say what we need and what we don’t… I just wanted to think out loud with you guys today…,” he tweeted.

That said, let us know were you stand on this issue in the comments.

Check out Yeezy’s Twitter reflections on the usage of “b-tch” and “ni–a” in the gallery.

Photo: WENN

