Keke Palmer “Serious,” Kodak Black “Kylie Grande” & More | Daily Visuals 11.30.23

It’s been an interesting two years for Keke Palmer to say the least. After riding high from doing her thing in Jordan Peele’s latest sci-fi film, NOPE, last summer, she found herself in some baby daddy drama earlier this year thanks to Usher who personally had nothing to do with the situation. Now, it’s back to business for the multi-talented stunner.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Serious,” KP finds herself taking revenge on an ex-lover who left her for dead out in the hills only to learn that hell hath no fury like a woman left on the side of the road.

Kodak Black meanwhile seems to turn up wherever he goes and in his latest clip to “Kylie Grande” the Floridian takes to the night with his goon squad and turns a regular bus into a party vehicle as he and his peoples tend to take the party wherever they go even on public transportation.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Plies, Erick The Architect featuring Joey Bada$$ and Farr, and more.

KEKE PALMER – “SERIOUS”

KODAK BLACK – “KYLIE GRANDE”

PLIES – “MY LIL BIH”

ERICK THE ARCHITECT FT. JOEY BADA$$ & FARR – “SHOOK UP”

PEEZY – “RICH STEPPERS”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “PUNCH ME IN AGAIN”

PRESSA – “MINIMUM WAGE”

BRITT BRATT – “MY B*TCHES”